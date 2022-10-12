Amalgamated Bank Invests $65,000 in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Telos by 175.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth about $703,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 5.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,731,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 92,845 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TLS. Wedbush upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Telos from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.16. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. Analysts expect that Telos Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

