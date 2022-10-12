Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 26.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Gossamer Bio Stock Down 6.3 %

GOSS opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Laura Carter bought 6,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $49,994.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 87,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,481.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 13,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,995.49. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura Carter bought 6,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 159,499 shares of company stock worth $1,149,988. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.