Amalgamated Bank Makes New $66,000 Investment in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Titan Machinery by 5.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at about $898,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TITN shares. Stephens increased their target price on Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Titan Machinery Trading Up 1.2 %

TITN stock opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $700.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.