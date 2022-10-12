Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.78

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and traded as low as $21.20. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 1,420 shares trading hands.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $45.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiary Quaint Oak Bank that operates as a chartered stock savings bank. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits from the general public through various deposit programs, which include money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

