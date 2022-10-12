Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.14

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.14 and traded as low as C$3.94. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$3.97, with a volume of 27,701 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.50. The stock has a market cap of C$404.17 million and a P/E ratio of 4.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

