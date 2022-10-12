Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.76

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.76 and traded as low as C$0.68. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$6.88 million and a PE ratio of 68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.91.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music; Play MPE Caster, a full-service distribution management system, including a set of operational functions that provides software tools to enable labels to manage marketing campaigns; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

