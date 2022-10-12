Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.64

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and traded as low as $1.60. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 4,197 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIEB shares. TheStreet cut Siebert Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Siebert Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Siebert Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 million, a PE ratio of 80.04 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

