Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.49

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.49 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.84 ($0.02). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 1.88 ($0.02), with a volume of 581,194 shares changing hands.

Haydale Graphene Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.57. The stock has a market cap of £14.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haydale Graphene Industries

In other news, insider David Banks acquired 735,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £14,711.70 ($17,776.34).

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers composites; elastomers; graphene and silver-based complex fluids for radio frequency identification market; piezo resistive nanomaterial enhanced inks graphene-based sensor systems; flexible electronics; and test strips for self-diagnostic biomedical sensor device.

Further Reading

