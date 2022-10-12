Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,415.14

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,415.14 ($17.10) and traded as low as GBX 1,200 ($14.50). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 1,212 ($14.64), with a volume of 19,579 shares traded.

FDEV has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Frontier Developments from GBX 1,855 ($22.41) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Developments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,690.17 ($32.51).

The stock has a market cap of £469.13 million and a PE ratio of 5,269.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,415.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,365.83.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

