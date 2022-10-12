Delek US (NYSE:DK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DK. TheStreet raised Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Delek US from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Delek US to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Delek US has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $35.23. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $1.33. Delek US had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delek US will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RR Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,454,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Delek US by 50.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,408,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,421,000 after buying an additional 807,117 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter worth $18,696,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after acquiring an additional 603,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 77.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,249,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,288,000 after acquiring an additional 544,906 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delek US

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.