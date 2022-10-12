StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $146.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.43.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $88.54 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,820,000 after buying an additional 1,616,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,311 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.