DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DCP. Mizuho increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

DCP Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.63. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of DCP Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $107,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,475.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,254 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after acquiring an additional 597,753 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 675,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 456,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,031,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,728,000 after acquiring an additional 337,227 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,730,000 after buying an additional 309,028 shares during the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Stories

