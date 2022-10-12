DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DRH. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DRH opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.4% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,657,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 373,671 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 129,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 64,050 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.