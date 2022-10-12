Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

NYSE DUK opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy has a one year low of $88.58 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.43 and its 200-day moving average is $107.91.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Duke Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 71,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 24,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

