Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ED. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.09.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $81.60 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after buying an additional 7,590,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,822,000 after purchasing an additional 46,601 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

