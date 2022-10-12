StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $99.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.38. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $67.93 and a 12-month high of $120.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $7,786,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,659,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $7,786,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,778 shares in the company, valued at $77,659,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $2,114,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at $78,352,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,957 shares of company stock worth $10,446,088. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 30.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,540,000 after buying an additional 255,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dycom Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,598,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,022,000 after buying an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 16.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,698,000 after buying an additional 42,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 253,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,118,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

