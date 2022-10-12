StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ennis (NYSE:EBF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ennis Stock Up 0.2 %
EBF opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58. Ennis has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $22.67.
Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Ennis had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.43%.
Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.
