StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ennis (NYSE:EBF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ennis Stock Up 0.2 %

EBF opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58. Ennis has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Ennis had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBF. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 950.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ennis in the first quarter worth $990,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ennis in the first quarter worth $100,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 155.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 2.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

