Financial Contrast: Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) vs. Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF)

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) and Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Dundee’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners $1.80 billion 1.37 $10.41 million $1.07 29.76 Dundee $14.72 million 5.25 -$74.22 million ($0.72) -1.22

Focus Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee. Dundee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Focus Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners 1 0 6 0 2.71 Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Focus Financial Partners and Dundee, as reported by MarketBeat.

Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus price target of $56.29, indicating a potential upside of 76.78%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than Dundee.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Dundee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners 3.43% 26.82% 6.52% Dundee N/A -29.06% -20.40%

Volatility & Risk

Focus Financial Partners has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Dundee shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners beats Dundee on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions and distribution fees; and sells investment or insurance products. Focus Financial Partners Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

