Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) & Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Head-To-Head Review

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) and Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zuora and Teradata’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora $346.74 million 2.55 -$99.43 million ($0.87) -7.71 Teradata $1.92 billion 1.59 $147.00 million $0.73 39.85

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than Zuora. Zuora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradata, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora -29.89% -56.71% -18.86% Teradata 4.41% 34.05% 5.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Zuora and Teradata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

86.4% of Zuora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Teradata shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Zuora shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Teradata shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Zuora has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teradata has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zuora and Teradata, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora 0 1 2 0 2.67 Teradata 2 2 5 0 2.33

Zuora currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 160.80%. Teradata has a consensus price target of $51.78, suggesting a potential upside of 77.99%. Given Zuora’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zuora is more favorable than Teradata.

Summary

Teradata beats Zuora on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations. Its products include Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition automation solution; Zuora CPQ for configuring deals, pricing, and quoting in a subscription business; Zuora Collect designed to/ handle the complicated function of payments associated with subscription-based businesses; and Zuora Marketplace. It sells its products through its direct sales force, systems integrators, management consulting firms, resellers, technology, and ecosystem partners. Zuora, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture and ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value. In addition, it offers support and maintenance services. The company serves clients in financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation sectors through a direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Teradata Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

