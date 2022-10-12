Surge Components (SPRS) & The Competition Critical Review

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) is one of 25 public companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Surge Components to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.7% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.5% of Surge Components shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Surge Components has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surge Components’ peers have a beta of 1.58, suggesting that their average share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Surge Components $39.83 million $2.51 million 6.06 Surge Components Competitors $3.80 billion $198.45 million 1.54

This table compares Surge Components and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Surge Components’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Surge Components. Surge Components is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Surge Components and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surge Components 6.31% 22.31% 13.65% Surge Components Competitors -160.80% -87.43% -3.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Surge Components and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surge Components 0 0 0 0 N/A Surge Components Competitors 43 314 380 20 2.50

As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 42.26%. Given Surge Components’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Surge Components has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Surge Components beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Surge Components

Surge Components, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. The company offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices. It also provides audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches. The company's products are used in the electronic circuitry of various industries, including automotive, computer, communications, cellular telephones, consumer electronics, garage door openers, security equipment, audio equipment, telecom products, computer related products, power supply products, utility meters, and household appliances. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors through independent sales representatives or organizations in the United States, Canada, China, other Asian countries, South America, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, New York.

