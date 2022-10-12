Head-To-Head Comparison: iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) versus Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) and Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and Teradata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iClick Interactive Asia Group -24.94% -10.47% -6.17% Teradata 4.41% 34.05% 5.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.4% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Teradata shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Teradata shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Teradata 2 2 5 0 2.33

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for iClick Interactive Asia Group and Teradata, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

iClick Interactive Asia Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,996.77%. Teradata has a consensus price target of $51.78, indicating a potential upside of 77.99%. Given iClick Interactive Asia Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iClick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than Teradata.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and Teradata’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iClick Interactive Asia Group $307.70 million 0.10 -$19.57 million ($0.62) -0.50 Teradata $1.92 billion 1.59 $147.00 million $0.73 39.85

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than iClick Interactive Asia Group. iClick Interactive Asia Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradata, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

iClick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teradata has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teradata beats iClick Interactive Asia Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution. The company also provides mobile marketing solutions, which identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, as well as monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels. In addition, it offers enterprise solutions that help clients collate information from various consumer touchpoints and integrate them into a single data management platform to drive sales and marketing decisions. The company sells its solutions by entering into sales contracts with entities or marketing agencies, including marketing campaign contracts. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture and ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value. In addition, it offers support and maintenance services. The company serves clients in financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation sectors through a direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Teradata Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

