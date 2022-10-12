Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives $42.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STNG. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

STNG stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.46. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.49%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

