NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3,223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NRG stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.83. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

