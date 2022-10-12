Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives $72.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.30. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 203,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 400,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,955,000 after buying an additional 36,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

