Analysts Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target at $217.00

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Baidu alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,746,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $495,719,000 after buying an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $436,796,000 after purchasing an additional 462,936 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Baidu by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,720,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,633,000 after purchasing an additional 66,931 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Baidu by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,165,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $364,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Stock Performance

Baidu Company Profile

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $108.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. Baidu has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $182.60.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.