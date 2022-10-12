Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.56.

NYSE TMO opened at $500.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $555.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $554.39. The company has a market capitalization of $196.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $496.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.1% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 15,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

