Chubb (NYSE:CB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CBGet Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

CB stock opened at $185.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.91. Chubb has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chubb will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,220,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 15,339.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,968,000 after buying an additional 2,415,800 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 21,092.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after buying an additional 2,238,545 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $335,682,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Chubb by 29,309.1% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after buying an additional 750,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

