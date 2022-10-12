Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $2,056.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,796.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,617.19. Texas Pacific Land has a 52-week low of $946.29 and a 52-week high of $2,076.12.
Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land will post 55.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Texas Pacific Land Company Profile
Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Pacific Land (TPL)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.