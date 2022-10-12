Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $2,056.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,796.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,617.19. Texas Pacific Land has a 52-week low of $946.29 and a 52-week high of $2,076.12.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land will post 55.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,794,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1,016.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,932,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

