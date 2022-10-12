Trex (NYSE:TREX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TREX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.98. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,977,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,578,000 after buying an additional 651,400 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Trex by 293.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 759,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,353,000 after buying an additional 566,971 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 316,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 291,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,080,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

