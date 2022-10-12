StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a market cap of $126.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.58. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $121.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 58.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. Equities analysts predict that Townsquare Media will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 251,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

