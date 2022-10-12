StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Townsquare Media Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of TSQ stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a market cap of $126.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.58. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $121.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 58.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. Equities analysts predict that Townsquare Media will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.
