Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.70 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Trading Down 1.8 %

Tenaris stock opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68.

Institutional Trading of Tenaris

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. Tenaris had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter worth about $827,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Tenaris by 161.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 332,385 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter worth about $351,823,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 26.6% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.