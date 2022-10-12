Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TSGet Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.70 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

Tenaris Trading Down 1.8 %

Tenaris stock opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68.

Tenaris (NYSE:TSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. Tenaris had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tenaris

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter worth about $827,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Tenaris by 161.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 332,385 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter worth about $351,823,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 26.6% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

