StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

TROX stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.87. Tronox has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tronox had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Athos Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Tronox by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tronox by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after buying an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Tronox by 4.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 245,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

