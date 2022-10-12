Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of TWI opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $810.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Titan International has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $19.81.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Titan International had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $572.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Titan International will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $118,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,023.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at $522,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Titan International by 4,260.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 41,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

