DHT (NYSE:DHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

DHT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of DHT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.84 and a beta of -0.31. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DHT by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,473,000 after purchasing an additional 522,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in DHT by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 108,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DHT by 29.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,425,164 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 551,075 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in DHT by 5.9% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,621,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of DHT by 153.3% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 1,591,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 963,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

