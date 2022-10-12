StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $363.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $358.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.08. The firm has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in Deere & Company by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 24,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Deere & Company by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

