Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ducommun from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of DCO stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.13. The firm has a market cap of $501.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.25. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Insider Transactions at Ducommun

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.32 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 19.93%. Analysts predict that Ducommun will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $66,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ducommun

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Ducommun by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.