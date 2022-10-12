Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.62.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.17. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

