CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CX. Exane BNP Paribas lowered CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.18.
CEMEX Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE CX opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 36.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,539,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,437,000 after buying an additional 19,187,390 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in CEMEX by 19.2% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 31,299,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,146 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $10,950,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 58.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,486,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 255.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after buying an additional 1,741,215 shares in the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
