CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CX. Exane BNP Paribas lowered CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 36.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,539,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,437,000 after buying an additional 19,187,390 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in CEMEX by 19.2% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 31,299,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,146 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $10,950,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 58.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,486,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 255.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after buying an additional 1,741,215 shares in the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

