CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

CVI stock opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.45. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 28.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

