StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

WGO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.61. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $78.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after buying an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,371,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,139,000 after buying an additional 276,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,374,000 after buying an additional 51,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,920,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 6,157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,539,000 after buying an additional 821,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

