CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CUBE. TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.
CubeSmart Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of CUBE stock opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
