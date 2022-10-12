CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CUBE. TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,344,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 49.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,523,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,801 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,023,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 21.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,349,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,266 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

