Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $54.83

Shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and traded as high as $57.82. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $56.65, with a volume of 6,135 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $482.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.42.

Greene County Bancorp Increases Dividend

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 37.03%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

Institutional Trading of Greene County Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period.

About Greene County Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.