Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,971.22

Shares of Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,971.22 ($23.82) and traded as high as GBX 2,150 ($25.98). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 2,115 ($25.56), with a volume of 140,055 shares trading hands.

Telecom Plus Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,971.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,832.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,700.00.

Telecom Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.