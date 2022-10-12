Origo Partners (LON:OPP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Origo Partners PLC (LON:OPP – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Origo Partners shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 24,980,559 shares changing hands.

Origo Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £269,060.25 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.23.

About Origo Partners

Origo Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early venture, mid venture, late venture, growth-stage and green-field investments, and resource acquisitions. It invests in pre-IPO and IPO opportunities; expansion stage; and special situations and co-investments; and PIPE's and spin-offs of public companies.

