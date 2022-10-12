Contrasting IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT)

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of IAC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pintec Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of IAC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IAC and Pintec Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC $3.70 billion 1.13 $597.55 million ($11.89) -4.19 Pintec Technology $27.18 million 0.10 -$2.51 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

IAC has higher revenue and earnings than Pintec Technology.

IAC has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pintec Technology has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IAC and Pintec Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC -21.49% -3.07% -2.05% Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IAC and Pintec Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC 0 0 9 0 3.00 Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

IAC currently has a consensus target price of $130.00, indicating a potential upside of 160.89%. Given IAC’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IAC is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Summary

IAC beats Pintec Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAC

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC HOLDINGS, INC. IAC/InterActiveCorp is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform's financial services include assistance for borrowers to obtain loans from third party investors and various financial partners; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases or who have personal or business installment loan requests; and a wealth management and insurance product distribution solution for asset management and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

