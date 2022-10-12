América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.30

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.30 and traded as low as $16.30. América Móvil shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 997 shares.

América Móvil Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.1964 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

América Móvil Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.