OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.10

Shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and traded as high as $4.17. OptimumBank shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 655 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OptimumBank Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $20.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OptimumBank ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 17.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) by 210.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.91% of OptimumBank worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimumBank

(Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

