Cohort (LON:CHRT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $509.70

Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 509.70 ($6.16) and traded as low as GBX 441 ($5.33). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 452 ($5.46), with a volume of 15,330 shares changing hands.

Cohort Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £186.82 million and a P/E ratio of 2,054.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 511.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 509.70.

Cohort Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a GBX 8.35 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from Cohort’s previous dividend of $3.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Cohort’s payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Cohort Company Profile

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

