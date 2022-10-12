Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.39

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.39 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 38.24 ($0.46). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 38.65 ($0.47), with a volume of 495,216 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £189.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 966.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.39.

In other news, insider David N. C. Garman acquired 250,000 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £107,500 ($129,893.67). Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 40,000 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($19,333.01).

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

