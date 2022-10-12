SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.18

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSE:SGQ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as low as C$0.17. SouthGobi Resources shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 9,010 shares changing hands.

SouthGobi Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$49.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.98.

About SouthGobi Resources

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

